Spurs get first win of Summer League, defeat Chinese National Team 89-67

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs got their first win of Summer League, defeating the Chinese National Team 89-67 in the final game of the Sacramento Classic on Tuesday night.

San Antonio (1-2) was led by first round draft pick guard Stephon Castle, who led three Spurs players in double figures. Castle had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, while 2024 second round pick Harrison Ingram had 16 points and 10 rebounds and point guard Jamaree Bouyea had 14 points and five assists.

San Antonio led 29-20 at the end of the first quarter. Team China narrowed the deficit to three 47-44 heading into halftime, after closing the second quarter on a 9-2 run.

In the third, Team China was eventually held scoreless over four minutes, with the Spurs taking advantage during an 11-2 run. A layup by Ingram on an assist from Bouyea helped push the lead to 64-51.

The Spurs then held Team China to just seven points in the fourth quarter, ballooning their lead to as much as 20 points.

China’s Sanning Liao had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the loss.

The Spurs will next head to Las Vegas, for the 2K25 NBA Summer League.

