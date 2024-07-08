Spurs fall to Kings 85-59 in Sacramento California Classic

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs lost their second game in a row to start off the 2024 NBA Summer League, this time falling to the Sacramento Kings 85-59 on the second night of the Sacramento California Classic.

Spurs rookie and second-round draft pick Harrison Ingram and Tyson Ward led three players in double figures, with 11 points each.

Recommended Videos

The score was 23-19 after the first quarter but the Kings extended their lead 44-34 at halftime. The Kings had a 19-8 run to pull away after the Spurs cut the lead to just six 45-39, on an Ingram three-pointer.

Sacramento held the Spurs to a total of eight fourth-quarter points to seal the win.

Ingram had four rebounds and two assists, while Ward added five rebounds in the loss. Point guard Jamaree Bouyea contributed 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for San Antonio.

Sacramento was led by Boogie Ellis who scored 17 points. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. scored 13 points and had a game-high eight rebounds in the victory.

The San Antonio Spurs (0-2) lost to the Charlotte Hornets 97-65 in their first game of Summer League. In that game, rookie first-round draft pick Stephon Castle led the Silver and Black with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Nathan Mensah added a game-high 10 rebounds, followed by Bouyea’s seven points, eight rebounds and a steal.

READ MORE: