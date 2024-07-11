Spurs to face Thunder, Magic and Jazz at home in 2024-2025 preseason schedule

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks, right, guards San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced their 2024-2025 preseason basketball schedule, with tickets set to go on sale Thursday.

The Silver and Black will play three home games at the Frost Bank Center, first facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Oct. 7, and then the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Oct. 9. A game with the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Oct. 12, will close the home preseason slate. Tipoff for all three games is set for 7 p.m.

The Spurs will then play two road preseason games: first against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and then against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Tickets for the home games go on sale at 10 a.m., and the preseason broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The Spurs made some big moves this offseason, adding veteran point guard and 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul on a one-year deal worth $11 million.

Paul, the former fourth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest, played last year with the Golden State Warriors, appearing in 58 games with 18 starts while averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists.

The team also added forward Harrison Barnes as part of a three-team deal that included the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls. San Antonio received the rights to swap first-round picks with the Kings in 2031 and sent RaiQuan Gray to Chicago.

Barnes, a former NBA champion, will likely bring a veteran defensive mindset to an up-and-coming Spurs roster, aided by franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama and recent draftees Stephon Castle and Harrison Ingram.

San Antonio selected guard Castle with the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft out of Connecticut. Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the national championship-winning Huskies and was a unanimous selection for 2023-24 Big East Freshman of the Year.