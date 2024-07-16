Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 for locals on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, July 16, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8 each.
You can purchase your Local Days zoo tickets online as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency, such as an ID or utility bill.
District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda’s office will hand out free paletas from 9-11 a.m. while supplies last.
If you’re not able to make it to the zoo this week, there are more Local Days planned later this year.
Upcoming Local Days events are:
- July 16 and 29
- Aug. 4 and 12
- Sept. 22 and 24
- Oct. 20
- Nov. 29
- Dec. 1
To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.
