Texas’ Guadalupe Mountains ranks among top 10 underrated national parks

The view from the summit of Guadalupe Peak in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas. Photo by Jrossz71.

SAN ANTONIO – A new study done by Lake.com has determined the top 10 most underrated national parks in the nation.

The study analyzed last year’s NPS (National Park Service) data to find all the parks with fewer than 750,000 visitors. The parks were scored out of 100, with scoring factors based on visitor volume, reviews and review ratings.

The parks with fewer visits and reviews and higher ratings received a higher score, according to the study.

“There are many hidden gems out there which are just as wonderful as the most-visited spots, and that may be better for avoiding crowds,” said David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com.

The nation’s most underrated national parks are as follows:

1. North Cascades (Washington)

2. Isle Royale (Michigan)

3. Dry Tortugas (Florida)

4. Gates of the Arctic (Alaska)

5. Wrangell-St. Elias (Alaska)

6. Great Basin (Nevada)

7. Katmai (Alaska)

8. Lake Clark (Alaska)

9. Guadalupe Mountains (Texas)

10. Congaree (South Carolina)

According to NPS, the Guadalupe Mountains Park was established in 1972 and has 86,416 acres in West Texas. It is home to El Capitan, a 1,000-foot-high limestone cliff, and Guadalupe Peak, the highest point in Texas. The mountains are also buried in a fossil reef complex called the Captain Reef, which is around 270 million years old.