Swimming classes don’t have to be expensive. Here’s where to find free ones.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio offers free swimming classes, but the trick is to be ready to sign up for them as soon as registration opens, or you’ll be put on a waiting list.

Jaime Rivera, a swim instructor of one of the many classes offered for free by the City of San Antonio, said teaching children how to swim is a preventable tool that can save their lives.

“We just don’t teach them how to swim; (we) teach to be safe around the water because that’s very important,” Rivera said.

Children as young as 6 years old are encouraged to take the class, but older kids and adults are also welcome.

Ashely Patton is taking the City of San Antonio swimming class with her 19-month-old. She struggled to find something she could afford, and the cheapest lessons she found were about $150.

“This is a blessing. ... I didn’t really have the extra money to afford to pay for some of the high prices that are around with the other sources of swim school. But I’m just very happy that we were able to get involved with this free program,” Patton said.

Free classes at 24 city pools are available all summer, but people must register beforehand. Rivera said it can get competitive, with only 10 people being accepted into each class, but there is a waiting list.

“They have to just be patient. That’s the only thing that I can say,” Rivera said.

Registration for the next set of free classes will begin July 22. Residents can sign up for an account to be ready when registration opens.

City pools are also free for the public to use during regular business hours.

Some non-city affiliated classes start at about $35; the YMCA offers nonmember classes for $150 for four lessons.