Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these deals on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT got the latest scoop on deals for National Ice Cream Day coming up this “Sundae.”

Several ice cream shops will offer deals to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 21.

Recommended Videos

Here is a list of some restaurants with offers:

Burger King: Burger King Royal Perk members can enjoy a free soft-serve cup or cone with a $1 or more purchase on July 21.

Cold Stone Creamery: Cold Stone Club Rewards members can grab a coupon for $5 off of $10 before tax when members text FLOAT24 to LOVEIT between July 17-23. The reward will be loaded to their account and will be valid for seven days.

Dairy Queen: DQ Texas app members will see the offer on the app on July 21 to receive a free Dilly Bar with an in-app purchase. The bar is vanilla ice cream with a chocolate coating.

Marble Slab Creamery: On July 21, customers can get a free small cup of ice cream when they purchase a small or large cup of ice cream in-store. In addition to the free ice cream, Marble Slab Creamery will offer $5 off its legendary Ice Cream Cakes throughout the month. The offer is valid online only with the code CAKE24. If Great American Cookies locations are co-branded with Marble Slab, the deals also apply at participating stores.

The Pearl: The Pearl will celebrate National Ice Cream Day from 1-4 p.m. on July 21 with ice cream specials across the Pearl. While you stroll through the park, you will see paleta and ice cream cart vendors, including Wonder Slice, Pullman Market, and Lick, with promotions and unique flavors. The Pearl will also have an interactive ice cream wall designed by Cositas for photo ops. The set-up will be located at 1100 Springs Plaza.

Sonic Drive-in: The restaurant has added 16-ounce Sonic Shakes to its $1.99 menu. There are 12 Sonic shake flavors, including Oreo cheesecake, chocolate and strawberry.

This list will be updated as more places announce deals.

Also read: