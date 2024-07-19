Coca-Cola Classic Christmas coming to Toyota Field this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is still a few months away, but Toyota Field is already giving people something to be excited about come late November with the first-ever Coca-Cola Classic Christmas.

The event is an immersive light experience in collaboration with Enchant Christmas and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages that will take guests to a world of holiday magic.

“This unique and special event is part of our ongoing commitment to bring exciting and memorable experiences to the city of San Antonio,” said Jose Lizardo, director of Toyota Field and STAR Soccer Complex.

Toyota Field will transform to bring the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas to guests starting Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 29.

The Coca-Cola Classic Christmas will feature the following:

Larger-Than-Life Light Display: Delight in 55,000 square feet of dazzling light sculptures featuring exciting custom and interactive Coca-Cola-inspired displays.

Market Square: Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from local vendors. Vendor applications are still being accepted at ClassicChristmas.com

Ice Skating: Skate amid the lights in this unique ice skating experience with those you love.

Snow Slide: Hop on an inner tube and glide down the thrilling Classic Christmas Snow Slide.

Seasonal Food and Beverage: Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks.

Live Entertainment: Guests will get into the spirit with nightly caroling throughout the venue and more local, seasonal artist features.

Visits with Santa: Santa will take photos with families in his workshop.

Holiday Parties: From holiday gatherings to birthdays and proposals to office parties.

Find ticket information here.