‘Stuff the Bus’ event helps needy families secure school supplies to begin new school year

SAN ANTONIO – One way for students to get a head start on a new school year is to get them the tools they need to succeed -- school supplies.

But for many families in San Antonio, buying school supplies can be a challenge.

That’s why Blue Cares, a nonprofit of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, is partnering with local businesses for the annual school supply drive, “Stuff the Bus.”

SAPOA Vice President Johnny Perez understands the struggle of purchasing school supplies.

“School supplies are very hard to get, it’s getting more expensive every year. We try to reach out to communities that do really need the supplies, that may be low-income, or maybe it’s just hard to purchase school supplies [for them]. And that’s what our benefit fund does, we buy backpacks and school supplies to give out to kids and all the communities,” Perez said.

Perez said since a lot of SAPOA members were born and raised in San Antonio, they want to give back to the community.

“We won’t forget where we came from and that’s why we’re doing with this,” Perez said.

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors is one of the local businesses joining SAPOA for the school supply drive.

“We really do believe at Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors that it is our responsibility to give back to the community that helped grow our company. We’re a 38-year-old company [that started] here in San Antonio, and it’s our responsibility,” said Leesa Harper Rispoli, broker of the realty company.

Harper Rispoli is encouraging community members to continue donating school supplies throughout the year, either by contacting SAPOA or bring them to a Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors location.