Texas Driver’s License Offices closed Friday due to technical issues

A Texas driver's license is seen on Nov. 13, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Driver’s License Offices are closed across the state due to technical issues, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said on X that its IT team was working to fix the issue.

Customers affected by the closures should have been or will be notified, according to DPS.

There is no estimated time for when the systems will be back up at the Driver’s License Offices.

DPS is asking people to monitor its social media pages and website for updates on the situation.