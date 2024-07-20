Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office issues AMBER Alert for 2 missing children

GONZALES COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children out of Gonzales County.

Authorities identified the children as 6-year-old Lucas Mendez and 2-year-old Lukane Mendez. Both were last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in Rosanky, which is approximately 100 miles northeast of San Antonio.

The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office said Lucas Mendez is 4-foot-6 with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a shark on it, blue shorts with gray stripes and blue Crocs with Sonic the Hedgehog on them.

Lukane Mendez is 2-foot-6 and also has brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities said Lukane was last seen wearing a black shirt and a white diaper.

The sheriff’s office said the children were last seen Friday night with 34-year-old Martin Mendez, who is 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on one or all three people is asked to call 911.