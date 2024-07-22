Centro San Antonio accepting submissions for downtown art exhibit project

The ‘Art Everywhere Project’ gives the opportunity for artists to design an exhibit, develop a theme, and select other artists to collaborate with.

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio is accepting submissions from local artists for its new pop-up gallery downtown, a press release on Monday said.

The “Art Everywhere Project” gives the opportunity for artists to design an exhibit, develop a theme, and select other artists to collaborate with.

According to the release, the project aims to strengthen the San Antonio art scene and economically invest in the western edge of downtown.

“We’re thrilled to provide opportunities like this to our community, not only for San Antonio but also to enliven our downtown spaces as we aim to engage our downtown community more consistently,” said Trish DeBerry, President and CEO of Centro San Antonio.

If selected, each artist must present a thorough plan and schedule for the exhibit.

The release said artists are given one month to produce the exhibit, from creation to closing night.

The submission deadline is Monday, Aug. 5. For more information, click here.

Submissions can be emailed to ARodriguez@centrosa.org