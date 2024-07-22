San Antonio Botanical Garden will offer free admission this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden will offer free admission to all visitors on Saturday, July 27.

In addition to the offer, the Garden is hosting “Dog Daze” during July and August, where visitors can bring their dogs to enjoy time in nature for free from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Garden hopes to promote environmental stewardship and educational opportunities for all ages through the free admission offer.

“We strive to create a welcoming and inclusive space where everyone can connect with plants and nature,” said Katherine Trumble, President and CEO of the San Antonio Botanical Garden. “Offering free admission for the day is one way we can ensure that more people in our community have the opportunity to experience the beauty and tranquility of the Garden.”

For information on planning your visit, check out the Garden’s website. You can also call them at 210-536-1400.