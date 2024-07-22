‘She was proud of working here’: BCSO mourns 20-year-old female deputy killed in wrong-way crash

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided this image of Deputy Sheriff Meredith Portillo, who was killed in a wrong-way crash.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a female deputy who was with the law enforcement agency less than a year.

BCSO Deputy Meredith Portillo, 20, was among three people killed in a wrong-way crash on the South Side early Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to a call around 1:50 a.m. for a pickup truck driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Loop 1604.

Minutes later, police said the Ford F-150 crashed head-on into a 2024 Ford Mustang. The pickup burst into flames. Police said the driver of the pickup, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

The sheriff said while there is no proof of what led to the accident, from his experience in law enforcement, he said the collision could have involved alcohol.

Salazar recommends people driving late at night to drive in the right lane.

“If you drive on the right, to me anyways, you are lessening the chances of colliding with a drunk driver,” Salazar said during a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

Portillo and two of her high school friends were in the Mustang. She and a backseat passenger, a 20-year-old man, died upon impact, police said. The front passenger, a woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the other victims have not been released.

“They were out having a good time doing at what they should be doing at that age,” Salazar said. He said that Portillo and her friends were out grabbing burgers and donuts.

Portillo began her law enforcement career with BCSO in Sept. 2023 and graduated from the detention academy in Jan. 2024.

“She was just proud of working here,” Salazar said, adding that he was proud to hear that.

Portillo was recruited by her brother, who is also a detention deputy. BCSO has two specialized teams: an internal peer support team and a family assistance team that will help Portillo’s brother during this time.

Currently, BCSO is working with Portillo’s family for funeral arrangements.

On Tuesday, BCSO will provide an honor escort at 10 a.m. from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office to Mission Park South Funeral Home.

Salazar said he met with organizations wanting to help BSCO with funeral arrangements at a law enforcement conference he is attending in Fort Worth.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers remain with the Portillo Family. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming and will be announced when they become available,” the department said in a Facebook post.

People have left messages of condolences to BCSO, family and friends on Facebook.

User Chakythia said “My sincere condolences to her family, BCSO family and friends. Also to all the other families affected by this tragedy. May they all rest in peace.”

User Jennie said, “Oh man!!! Her life was just starting!! I’m hugging her and her family so hard right now.”

“That is so sad to hear and all because someone can’t call (an) Uber or read signs. Prayers for the family,” user Katrina commented on the post.