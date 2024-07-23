84º
KSAT Connect users share videos & photos of rainfall in San Antonio area

Rain chances are possible everyday of this week

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

KSAT Connect images from Monday's rain in the San Antonio area. (KSAT Connect) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – People in the KSAT 12 viewing area received some scattered showers on Monday.

Pictures and videos posted on KSAT Connect showed downpours around San Antonio.

Downpours are expected to redevelop and be scattered from Monday through early Tuesday afternoon.

Make sure to keep up with your KSAT Weather Authority on the latest weather conditions. Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Raul Faz

We had about 30 seconds of crazy wind and then this happened. Neighbors tree ended up in my backyard.

John

Flooding on northeast side San antonio

Randy Morin

281 North to Wilderness Oak engulfed in clouds.

Sean Talbot

Thunderstorm off Bulverde Rd near TPC Pkwy.

BeckyBean65

Almost 4 inches in our rain gauge in last hour

Dee_12

The storm rolling in.

Jose11Kal-El

Some rain and thunderstorms coming on I-10 and 410

Not sure how to upload to KSAT Connect? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Weather” as the channel and one category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step: Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

