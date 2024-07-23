KSAT Connect users share videos & photos of rainfall in San Antonio area

KSAT Connect images from Monday's rain in the San Antonio area. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – People in the KSAT 12 viewing area received some scattered showers on Monday.

Pictures and videos posted on KSAT Connect showed downpours around San Antonio.

Downpours are expected to redevelop and be scattered from Monday through early Tuesday afternoon.

Make sure to keep up with your KSAT Weather Authority on the latest weather conditions. Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Raul Faz We had about 30 seconds of crazy wind and then this happened. Neighbors tree ended up in my backyard. 44 minutes ago 0 San Antonio

John Flooding on northeast side San antonio 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

BeckyBean65 Almost 4 inches in our rain gauge in last hour 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Jose11Kal-El Some rain and thunderstorms coming on I-10 and 410 2 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Not sure how to upload to KSAT Connect? Here is a guide to posting: