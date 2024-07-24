24th Annual Walk & Stroll celebrates, supports people with Down Syndrome

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a walk to celebrate and support South Texas’ Down Syndrome community.

The 24th Annual Walk & Stroll hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas (DSASTX) and presented by Kym’s Angels Foundation will take place Saturday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at River City Community Church, located at 16765 Lookout Road in Selma.

Beginning at 10 a.m., guests can enjoy a variety of activities like music, face painting, inflatables, food trucks and more. The Walk and Stroll event is DSASTX largest fundraising event and provides the nonprofit with the monetary resources to help individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

“We hope for many to join us as we recognize the Down Syndrome community and bring our mission to life as a leader of inclusion, hope, respect, empowerment, and joy,” said Brian Lopez, Executive Director. The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas serves more than 1,300 children and adults with Down Syndrome providing them with programming, support, education and community outreach.

Early bird registration begins on Aug. 16, individuals with disability and children 2 and under are free but must be registered. For more information about registration dates and fees visit HERE.

About Down Syndrome Association of South Texas: The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas is determined to empower and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families in South Texas. It works to help give access to resources, provide engagement opportunities in the community, and assist with progress toward self-actualization. It also provides lifelong services and support that optimizes well-being, develops rewarding relationships, and fosters inclusion in the community. For additional information, please visit www.dsastx.org.

