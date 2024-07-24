81º
Fire envelops former restaurant near Woodlawn Lake Park, no reported injuries

Road closures set up at the intersection of Cincinnati Avenue and Wilson Boulevard to air out smoke

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

A vacant building, formally known as Miguelito's Molino, caught on fire at 1901 Cincinnati Ave. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant building that use to house a former restaurant caught fire, prompting road closures on the Northwest Side on Wednesday.

The San Antonio Fire Department received a call around 12:20 p.m. to Miguelito’s Molino, located 1901 Cincinnati Avenue near Woodlawn Lake Park.

The fire spread through the common attic space of the building. SAFD is letting the smoke air out.

SAFD said road closures are set up at the intersection of Cincinnati Avenue and Wilson Boulevard until mid-afternoon.

There are no reported injuries, according to SAFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

