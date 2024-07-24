Fire envelops former restaurant near Woodlawn Lake Park, no reported injuries

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A vacant building, formally known as Miguelito's Molino, caught on fire at 1901 Cincinnati Ave.

The San Antonio Fire Department received a call around 12:20 p.m. to Miguelito’s Molino, located 1901 Cincinnati Avenue near Woodlawn Lake Park.

The fire spread through the common attic space of the building. SAFD is letting the smoke air out.

SAFD said road closures are set up at the intersection of Cincinnati Avenue and Wilson Boulevard until mid-afternoon.

There are no reported injuries, according to SAFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.