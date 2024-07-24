‘I forgive them’: Mother pleads for son’s killer to be arrested four years after ambush murder

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a stretch of McCullough Avenue that’s tough for Carol Falcon to drive by -- but for the first time in four years, she returned to the spot she once called home.

“It’s painful because this is where he took his last breath,” Falcon said.

Her 17-year-old son, Darnilio Garza, struggled to find work during the pandemic.

“He had dreams about going to the Navy, to the Army two weeks before this happened,” said Falcon.

San Antonio police said Garza was shot and killed in his front yard on July 31, 2020.

Falcon was at work when she found out and rushed home.

“Right there,” she said, pointing at the spot where Garza was found. “Right here. I remember I came in, when I came, he was already covered with the tarp.”

Police said Garza was meeting three friends when one of them ambushed him and shot him in the head.

Falcon described her second-eldest child as a jokester.

“I’m not going to say my son was perfect,” said Falcon. “I’m not perfect. Nobody’s perfect. But nobody deserves, you know, for your life to be taken.”

Nearly four years later, nobody has been arrested for Garza’s murder.

“I don’t desire or wish this upon anybody,” Falcon said. “I did the best that I can with him and with everybody.”

KSAT reached out to SAPD to request an interview with the detective handling Garza’s homicide,

“Unfortunately, we do not have any updates to provide at this time,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso in an email. “We ask anyone with information on this case to please contact our Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.”

“That’s just the most frustrating thing that I find,” said Falcon. “And I’ve stayed silent for four years. “

Falcon hopes someone comes forward to bring her justice and peace.

“I just want them to know that I’m not mad,” she said. “Whoever did it, I tell my kids I forgive them. I do.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.