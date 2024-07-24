Nonprofit resource hub Big Mama’s Safe House expands into West Side community

SAN ANTONIO – Big Mama’s Safe House has become a well known safe haven and resource center on the city’s East Side and now the nonprofit is expanding its resources to the city’s West Side.

In August, Bennie Price will open the new center at 100 Casanova Street, in the Alazan Apache Courts, and it will be known as the Casanova Community Hub.

“The number one thing we can provide is resources. Resources for food. You know, they need rental assistance when it comes out of the mental health that they need parenting, if they need youth mentors and stuff like that,” he said.

But the organization makes it all possible through donations. Right now they are asking for computers, desks and chairs to begin filling the offices where the resources will be provided.

Price says they also need volunteers and organizations to partner with them and to have someone available at the facility 40 hours a week.

Here’s a link to the organization for information on how to get involved.

