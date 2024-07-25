San Antonio business owner hosting back-to-school giveaway event this Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The new school year will begin in just a few weeks, and families are gearing up to buy all the necessary supplies. Many nonprofits and local organizations are trying to help families by offering free giveaways.

Scott Malouff with Malouff International Group said he remembers growing up in a home that struggled financially, so he wants to give back to his community.

“We started because, growing up with a single mother in the neighborhood ... there was a lot of other kids that were struggling same backpack for two, three, four years in a row. And being able to give so they can have a fresh start for the school year is a blessing,” Malouff said.

Malouff International Group’s giveaway is from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 11791 Bandera Road. Your child must be present with you.

There are many more giveaways across communities in the area. Check out this list on KSAT.com for more details. If your organization is hosting a giveaway, email the information to news@ksat.com.