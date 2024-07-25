TDLR closes San Antonio massage business for suspected human trafficking

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued an emergency closure for a North Side massage business.

The closure was effective on July 22 for six months.

TDLR inspectors said San Massage Spa, located at 2595 Jackson Keller Road, had numerous indicators that led them to believe the business was involved in human trafficking.

TDLR cited the following factors:

Employees wearing provocative clothing and additional lingerie items found onsite.

An empty cooking oil container in the kitchen area that contained numerous used and open condoms.

No client consultation documents that are required before providing massage therapy.

Items that indicated that people were living in the establishment.

Inspectors also found that the business was associated with illicit sexual advertising on the internet.

San Massage Spa previously received a warning letter from TDLR after a 2023 inspection found several program violations, the agency stated.

The spa is owned by Yanqun Cai, who was listed as a massage therapist during the 2023 TDLR inspection.

“HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the law, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment. This order is the third emergency order issued by TDLR since the law went into effect,” a TDLR press release stated.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). You can also file a complaint online for a TDLR-regulated business.

If the situation is an emergency, you should call 911.