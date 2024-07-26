Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with free, discounted deals

SAN ANTONIO – It’s never a wrong time to eat wings, especially on National Chicken Wing Day.
Several restaurants will offer discounts and free wings for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29.
Recommended Videos
You can grab a bite or two at participating restaurants celebrating the day.
- Applebee’s: You can buy an order of America’s Favorite Boneless Wings (10 pieces) or the Classic Bone-in Wings (nine pieces) and get a second order for free on July 29. You can use the promo code WINGDAY24 at checkout. The order is available for pick-up or delivery.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Available now through Aug. 13, the restaurant will offer six free traditional or boneless wings with a minimum purchase of $10 through takeout or delivery with the promo code GOWINGS.
- Hooters: On July 29, when you dine in and buy 10 wings, you can get 10 free wings with any sauce or style at participating locations. The lower-priced item will be free. This deal is not valid with other discounts.
- Native Grill & Wings: The restaurant will offer $0.89 buffalo wings to those who use the code WINGDAY online or mention the deal while dining in on July 29. Native will also have a new wing flavor: lemon pepper wings.
- Pluckers: The wing bar will celebrate with $1 bone-in wings. A minimum of 10 bone-in wings must be ordered, with one flavor for each of the 10 wings on July 29. No celery or ranch will be served with this deal. Pluckers will also have $3 selected pints. Every week, the restaurant does an “All You Can Eat Wings!” bone-in special and $2 off a 34-ounce Mother Plucker Mugs of Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.
- Popeyes: On July 29, guests can order any flavor of six-piece boneless or bone-in wings and get a second order of six wings for $1 through the Popeyes app or online.
- Revolutionary Wings: The restaurant will offer an order of five free wings when customers purchase two of any of the restaurant’s signature wings or buy 20 wings or more with a side on July 29. The offer is available when you call the restaurant or in-store.
- 7-Eleven: The convenience retailer will celebrate by offering customers two BOGO deals on July 29. The deal includes buying one order of five bone-in wings and receiving another five-piece wings for free. Customers could also purchase an order of eight boneless wings and get a second order of eight-piece wings for free. This deal will be valid at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.
- Whataburger: On July 29, customers will see a reward on the Whataburger app for buying one order of Whatawings and getting a second order for free. Guests can redeem the offer in-store, drive-thru, curbside pick-up, or delivery. If you don’t have the app, you can download it on or before July 29 to receive the offer.
- Wing Daddy’s Sauce House: The restaurant will celebrate all day with $0.69 wings on July 29. The restaurant will also have domestic 16-ounce beers all day for $2.25 each. These deals are for dine-in only.
This list will be updated as more places announce deals.