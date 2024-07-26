Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with free, discounted deals

SAN ANTONIO – It’s never a wrong time to eat wings, especially on National Chicken Wing Day.

Several restaurants will offer discounts and free wings for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29.

You can grab a bite or two at participating restaurants celebrating the day.

Applebee’s: You can buy an order of America’s Favorite Boneless Wings (10 pieces) or the Classic Bone-in Wings (nine pieces) and get a second order for free on July 29. You can use the promo code WINGDAY24 at checkout. The order is available for pick-up or delivery.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Available now through Aug. 13, the restaurant will offer six free traditional or boneless wings with a minimum purchase of $10 through takeout or delivery with the promo code GOWINGS.

Hooters: On July 29, when you dine in and buy 10 wings, you can get 10 free wings with any sauce or style at participating locations. The lower-priced item will be free. This deal is not valid with other discounts.

Native Grill & Wings: The restaurant will offer $0.89 buffalo wings to those who use the code WINGDAY online or mention the deal while dining in on July 29. Native will also have a new wing flavor: lemon pepper wings.

Pluckers: The wing bar will celebrate with $1 bone-in wings. A minimum of 10 bone-in wings must be ordered, with one flavor for each of the 10 wings on July 29. No celery or ranch will be served with this deal. Pluckers will also have $3 selected pints. Every week, the restaurant does an “All You Can Eat Wings!” bone-in special and $2 off a 34-ounce Mother Plucker Mugs of Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

Popeyes: On July 29, guests can order any flavor of six-piece boneless or bone-in wings and get a second order of six wings for $1 through the Popeyes app or online.

Revolutionary Wings: The restaurant will offer an order of five free wings when customers purchase two of any of the restaurant’s signature wings or buy 20 wings or more with a side on July 29. The offer is available when you call the restaurant or in-store.

7-Eleven: The convenience retailer will celebrate by offering customers two BOGO deals on July 29. The deal includes buying one order of five bone-in wings and receiving another five-piece wings for free. Customers could also purchase an order of eight boneless wings and get a second order of eight-piece wings for free. This deal will be valid at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Whataburger: On July 29, customers will see a reward on the Whataburger app for buying one order of Whatawings and getting a second order for free. Guests can redeem the offer in-store, drive-thru, curbside pick-up, or delivery. If you don’t have the app, you can download it on or before July 29 to receive the offer.