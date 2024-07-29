Free vision screenings Monday and Tuesday for Uvalde-area residents

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone who lives in the Uvalde area can get a free vision screening on Monday or Tuesday.

July is Healthy Vision Month and Our Health Center located on Evans Street near West Main Street in Uvalde is hosting free vision care event that will take place July 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The vision screenings are on a first-come, first-served basis, so you don’t have to sign up online. They have openings for roughly 400 people this year.

Attendees under the age of 18 will however need consent from a guardian.

