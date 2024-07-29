80º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Free vision screenings Monday and Tuesday for Uvalde-area residents

Event taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Health, Uvalde, Texas
A vision screening chart with a pair of prescription glasses. (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone who lives in the Uvalde area can get a free vision screening on Monday or Tuesday.

July is Healthy Vision Month and Our Health Center located on Evans Street near West Main Street in Uvalde is hosting free vision care event that will take place July 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The vision screenings are on a first-come, first-served basis, so you don’t have to sign up online. They have openings for roughly 400 people this year.

Attendees under the age of 18 will however need consent from a guardian.

For more infomation, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos