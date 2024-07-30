85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

School districts on time crunch to fill jobs before school starts; Edgewood ISD hold job fair Wednesday

Edgewood ISD to host job fair July 31

Patty Santos, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Education, School, Jobs, Edgewood ISD
File: Edgewood ISD District Headquarters

San Antonio – School districts across the San Antonio area are gearing up for the start of the school year, but many of them have vacancies that have not been filled.

Edgewood ISD is hosting a District Job Fair on July 31 as a way to fill the more than 30 positions available. Many of those positions are in the special education field, Mary Cantu, the district’s director of human resources, told KSAT.

Recommended Videos

Jobs include teacher positions starting at $59,000 plus stipends and incentives, and police dispatchers and officers.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgewood Gym located at 4133 Eldridge Avenue.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos