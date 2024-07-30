School districts on time crunch to fill jobs before school starts; Edgewood ISD hold job fair Wednesday

San Antonio – School districts across the San Antonio area are gearing up for the start of the school year, but many of them have vacancies that have not been filled.

Edgewood ISD is hosting a District Job Fair on July 31 as a way to fill the more than 30 positions available. Many of those positions are in the special education field, Mary Cantu, the district’s director of human resources, told KSAT.

Jobs include teacher positions starting at $59,000 plus stipends and incentives, and police dispatchers and officers.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Edgewood Gym located at 4133 Eldridge Avenue.