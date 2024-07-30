‘The Wizard of Oz’ musical now playing at the San Pedro Playhouse

Lucero Garcia as Dorothy Gale and Taylor James as Glinda in San Pedro Playhouse's production of "The Wizard of Oz"

SAN ANTONIO – “The Wizard of Oz” musical is now playing in the Russel Hill Rogers Theater at the San Pedro Playhouse.

Based on the movie, the production is running a four-week series of shows from July 12th to August 4th.

Director Jenny Lavery leads the production followed by music by Jaime Ramirez and choreography done by Tanesha Payne.

“Our production honors this classic tale’s beauty and fun while infusing it with a fresh and exciting interpretation for 2024,” Lavery said in a press release. “Bring the whole family as we lean into the magic of the wonderful Wizard of Oz!”

Isidro Medina III as Zeke and Lucero Garcia as Dorothy Gale in the "Wizard of Oz" (KSAT 2024)

According to the press release the show will run around two and a half hours, with a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

