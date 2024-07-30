Trial starts Wednesday for man accused of causing fatal 2022 crash on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving twice the legal speed limit and crashing his truck into another vehicle in 2022, killing the driver, will go on trial on Wednesday.

Alexander Castro is charged with manslaughter. Jury selection was held Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Antonio police, on July 22, 2022, Castro was driving a Chevrolet Silverado at 91 miles per hour in a construction zone on U.S. Highway 281 near TPC Parkway.

Castro rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped on the highway, his arrest warrant states. The driver of that vehicle was 24-year-old Alexandra Shaye West Seybert, and she died from her injuries.

Traffic along that stretch of highway had been stopped because of a wrong-way crash north of this crash scene that had blocked both northbound lanes, Castro’s arrest warrant states.

SAPD investigators obtained a multitude of evidence indicating that Castro had been drinking alcohol at a driving range and had purchased alcohol at several North Side bars before the fatal wreck, according to the warrant.