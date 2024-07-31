91º
Deadly crash on southbound Loop 410 leads to road closures on Southeast Side

TxDOT encourage drivers to find alternative route

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Southeast Side, San Antonio, Traffic
Traffic view of Loop 410 at E Houston (TxDot)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was fatally hit by an 18-wheeler on southbound Loop 410 on the Southeast Side, prompting road closures on Wednesday morning, according to TxDOT and San Antonio Fire Department.

TxDOT reported the crash around 10:54 a.m. on Southeast Loop 410 near Via De Ventura and Alma, just past Rigsby Avenue.

The person who was hit died at the scene, according to authorities.

TxDOT is encouraging drivers to find an alternative route.

KSAT will update this story as more becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

