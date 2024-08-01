Bobbie’s Cafe and Pie Bar moving after 52 years and opening second restaurant on North Side

Bobbie's Cafe and Pie Bar expands with two new locations.

SAN ANTONIO – A destination diner on the city’s South Side is moving to a new location after 52 years and expanding with a second restaurant on the North Side.

The owners of Bobbie’s Cafe and Pie Bar announced the restaurant is moving from South Flores to a nearby location at 1922 Goliad Road.

The new building will offer double the space.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are left with no choice but to leave our cherished Southside location at 6728 S. Flores, which has been our home for 38 wonderful years. This decision was incredibly difficult, and we deeply regret any inconvenience it may cause our loyal patrons,” said Chef Ferris. “However, the good news is we have already secured a new location. There will be a temporary gap in service on the Southside, but rest assured, it won’t be long!”

Greg and Ana Ferris are fourth-generation owners of the mom-and-pop restaurant known for its scratch-made comfort food since 1972.

They also announced plans to expand the restaurant with a second location on the city’s North Side.

It will be located at 606 Embassy Oaks, the previous home to the original Magnolia Pancake Haus.

Opening dates have yet to be announced.

