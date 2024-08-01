Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of Blanco Road, not far from Jackson Keller Road and San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim in his 20s with a gunshot wound to both his stomach and his back. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Police said at this time there are no witnesses or potential suspect information. A motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD continues to search for clues or surveillance cameras that may assist in the investigation.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.