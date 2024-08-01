92º
USAA, Aflac partner to offer members new supplemental insurance offerings

Access to Aflac effective immediately, USAA says

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – USAA has partnered with Aflac to offer new supplemental insurance options for its members.

The new business partnership will give USAA members access to Aflac’s portfolio to fill the gap for things major health insurance doesn’t cover.

“These plans help complement existing health insurance benefits to help members manage the financial impacts of unexpected health events, such as accidents, illnesses, and hospitalizations,” USAA said in a news release.

The company said its new insurance offerings cover accidents, cancer, and critical illness and have some benefits only available to USAA members.

Members who enroll in Aflac’s supplemental coverage can receive cash benefits directly, unless otherwise assigned, to help cover out-of-pocket expenses.

Find more information on the new offerings here.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

