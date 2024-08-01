USAA, Aflac partner to offer members new supplemental insurance offerings

SAN ANTONIO – USAA has partnered with Aflac to offer new supplemental insurance options for its members.

The new business partnership will give USAA members access to Aflac’s portfolio to fill the gap for things major health insurance doesn’t cover.

“These plans help complement existing health insurance benefits to help members manage the financial impacts of unexpected health events, such as accidents, illnesses, and hospitalizations,” USAA said in a news release.

The company said its new insurance offerings cover accidents, cancer, and critical illness and have some benefits only available to USAA members.

Members who enroll in Aflac’s supplemental coverage can receive cash benefits directly, unless otherwise assigned, to help cover out-of-pocket expenses.

