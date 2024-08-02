98º
Aerosmith retires from touring, ‘Peace Out’ tour no longer coming to San Antonio

Aerosmith, Black Crowes were scheduled to play at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 3

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Aerosmith was scheduled to play at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 3. ((Photo Credit: Aaron Perry, Philadelphia, PA 2023), LIVE NATION)

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary rock band Aerosmith announced its retirement from its “Peace Out” farewell tour.

The band posted the announcement to its Instagram account on Friday due to a previous vocal injury to lead singer Steven Tyler’s voice.

Aerosmith was set to celebrate 50 years as a rock band with this tour. The tour kicked off in Sept. 2023.

Shortly after the tour kicked off last year, the band postponed a half-dozen dates on the tour due to Tyler’s injured vocal cords.

Since then, Aerosmith said Tyler struggled after the injury despite having medical assistance by his side.

“Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” the band shared on Instagram to its followers. “We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

The band said if fans purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, those dollars would automatically be refunded.

If fans bought tickets from a third-party provider like SeatGeek, StubHub, or Vividseats, they would need to contact those providers directly for further assistance.

San Antonio was one of the three Texas stops on Aerosmith’s farewell tour. The band was scheduled to play at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 3 with the Black Crowes as its special guests.

