End your summer vacation with an ‘off-beaten path’ camping spot in Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas – If camping is still on your list this summer, Lake Bastrop South Shore Park can be a great spot off the beaten path for you and your family.

Lake Bastrop South Shore Park offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation in the 176-acre park.

Bastrop south waterfront cabin (Courtesy of LCRA Parks)

Here is a list of accommodations and amenities the park has to offer.

Camping

12 campsites with RV full hookup

24 RV campsites with standard electric and water

36 campsites for tent camping

Six deluxe cabins that can fit for up to three people in each cabin

12 cabins that can fit up to five people in each cabin

On-site camp store with camping supplies, snacks and souvenirs

Cabin interior (Courtesy of LCRA Parks)

Deluxe cabin interior (Courtesy of LRCA Park)

Outdoor Recreation

Hiking

Bird-viewing area

Mountain biking

Picnicking

Volleyball court

Playground

Mini golf

Horseshoes and washers

Water Recreation

Kayak rentals

Canoe rentals

Fishing

Boat ramp

Fishing pier

Lake Bastrop boat ramp (Courtesy of LCRA Parks)

Kayak rentals (Courtesy of LCRA Parks)

Lake Bastrop South Shore Park is located at 375 S Shore Rd, just 40 miles east of Austin.

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, and children 12 and under get in for free. When you reserve and pay for a cabin or campsite, two park entrance fees are included in your stay.

You can find more information on cabin prices, equipment rentals and reservations here.