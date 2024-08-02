88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

End your summer vacation with an ‘off-beaten path’ camping spot in Bastrop

Lake Bastrop South Shore Park is located just 40 miles east of Austin

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Things To Do, Consumer, Camping

BASTROP, Texas – If camping is still on your list this summer, Lake Bastrop South Shore Park can be a great spot off the beaten path for you and your family.

Lake Bastrop South Shore Park offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation in the 176-acre park.

Bastrop south waterfront cabin (Courtesy of LCRA Parks)

Here is a list of accommodations and amenities the park has to offer.

Camping

  • 12 campsites with RV full hookup
  • 24 RV campsites with standard electric and water
  • 36 campsites for tent camping
  • Six deluxe cabins that can fit for up to three people in each cabin
  • 12 cabins that can fit up to five people in each cabin
  • On-site camp store with camping supplies, snacks and souvenirs
Cabin interior (Courtesy of LCRA Parks)
Deluxe cabin interior (Courtesy of LRCA Park)

Outdoor Recreation

  • Hiking
  • Bird-viewing area
  • Mountain biking
  • Picnicking
  • Volleyball court
  • Playground
  • Mini golf
  • Horseshoes and washers

Water Recreation

  • Kayak rentals
  • Canoe rentals
  • Fishing
  • Boat ramp
  • Fishing pier
Lake Bastrop boat ramp (Courtesy of LCRA Parks)
Kayak rentals (Courtesy of LCRA Parks)

Lake Bastrop South Shore Park is located at 375 S Shore Rd, just 40 miles east of Austin.

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, and children 12 and under get in for free. When you reserve and pay for a cabin or campsite, two park entrance fees are included in your stay.

You can find more information on cabin prices, equipment rentals and reservations here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos