End your summer vacation with an ‘off-beaten path’ camping spot in Bastrop

BASTROP, Texas – If camping is still on your list this summer, Lake Bastrop South Shore Park can be a great spot off the beaten path for you and your family.
Lake Bastrop South Shore Park offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation in the 176-acre park.
Here is a list of accommodations and amenities the park has to offer.
Camping
- 12 campsites with RV full hookup
- 24 RV campsites with standard electric and water
- 36 campsites for tent camping
- Six deluxe cabins that can fit for up to three people in each cabin
- 12 cabins that can fit up to five people in each cabin
- On-site camp store with camping supplies, snacks and souvenirs
Outdoor Recreation
- Hiking
- Bird-viewing area
- Mountain biking
- Picnicking
- Volleyball court
- Playground
- Mini golf
- Horseshoes and washers
Water Recreation
- Kayak rentals
- Canoe rentals
- Fishing
- Boat ramp
- Fishing pier
Lake Bastrop South Shore Park is located at 375 S Shore Rd, just 40 miles east of Austin.
Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, and children 12 and under get in for free. When you reserve and pay for a cabin or campsite, two park entrance fees are included in your stay.
You can find more information on cabin prices, equipment rentals and reservations here.