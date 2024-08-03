100º
BCSO searching for missing woman last seen near The Rim

Chelsea Le’Von Thompson is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Chelsea Le’Von Thompson was last seen near the RIM Shopping Center, according to BCSO. (Copyright 2024 by The Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 26-year-old woman with a medical condition.

Chelsea Le’Von Thompson was last seen near the Rim Shopping Center, according to BCSO.

Thompson traveled to San Antonio from Harris County several days ago and her family has yet to hear from her, authorities said.

Thompson is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

BCSO said Thompson drives a grey-colored 2019 Ford Fiesta with Texas license plate #5960H47.

If you have information about Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org

