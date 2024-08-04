101º
Local News

BCSO searching for missing teenager with medical condition

Jayden Camille Nance is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing, BCSO
Jayden Camille Nance, 16, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of New World Drive. (Copyright 2024 by The Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager with a medical condition.

Jayden Camille Nance, 16, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of New World Drive.

According to BCSO, Nance was last seen carrying a Nintendo Switch, controllers and white shoes as she walked toward Montgomery Drive.

Authorities said Nance was wearing a beige-colored zip-up hoodie, baggy blue jeans and white shoes with Croc charms.

Nance is five feet, four inches tall. She has blue eyes and light brown hair.

If you have information regarding Nance’s whereabouts, please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.

