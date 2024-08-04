San Antonio animal rescue offers tips to keeping dogs safe in the summer heat

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is known for hot summers, but many dog owners may not realize their dogs can get hurt quickly if they are outside too long.

God’s Dogs, a San Antonio animal rescue and nonprofit, is making its goal to keep all dogs safe this summer.

“You need to pay attention to what’s going on the surface of the ground,” God’s Dogs director of operations Debbie Davis said. “It can burn the pads of your animals’ feet within less than 60 seconds.”

Our KSAT Weather Authority team has the below graphic that shows just how hot the ground can get when it’s 95 degrees outside.

Heat and dogs

“I think there needs to be more awareness of what’s really going on when it comes to the surface, the ground that we’re walking on with the temperatures and the fact that dogs don’t cool down the way you and I do,” Davis said.

At first, signs of heat exhaustion in dogs may not be noticeable, but a quick decline can take place if the owner does not act fast.

The American Kennel Club has a list of the main signs of heat exhaustion in dogs, which include:

Gasping for air

Saliva thickens

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Seizure

“If they can’t get enough heat expelled to cool themselves down, then you have a problem and you put them into a really sensitive position to overheat very quickly,” said Davis.

To help cool your dog down, Davis said owners need to do the following:

Get water on the dog that is at a tepid temperature

Get a fan on it

Davis suggested walking your dog before 9 a.m. or after the sun sets. Regardless of the time of day, Davis said to test the ground to see if it’s too hot for you.

“If it’s not comfortable for you, odds are it’s not comfortable for your dog,” Davis said.

For more information on God’s Dogs, click here.