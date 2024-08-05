Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sets hearing for Guajolote Ranch development proposal

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is set to hold a public meeting to hear the request by a developer to build a waste water treatment plant about two miles north of Grey Forest in Bexar County.

The public meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m. in Austin.

Recommended Videos

The developer is seeking a permit to build the plant and dump millions of gallons of treated waste water into the Helotes Creek. The plan is to build thousand of homes on the property, known as Guajalote Ranch. The property is owned by the Huntress family.

Environmental groups and property owners both have opposed the request, saying they are concerned about water pollution into the Trinity Glen Rose and Edwards Aquifers.

Annalisa Peace, Executive Director with the nonprofit Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, says the property is just one of many that the city and county should consider investment money into to help protect.

“We would like to see more conservation easements purchased,” she said. “The city has done a lot, but according to the study, the threat of the high density subdivision and the threat from storm water and polluted storm water is still very real for the Edwards, so we have a lot to do to protect our water supply,” she said.

Peace believes those opposing the permit will be given an opportunity to make their case in a “Contested Hearing.”

The public can listen in, but will not be allowed to speak during the meeting. The live meeting can be watched by clicking here: Commissioners’ Agendas - Texas Commission on Environmental Quality - www.tceq.texas.gov.