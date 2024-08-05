98º
Texas Ranger suspended following Uvalde school shooting reinstated by DPS

Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was suspended in January 2023

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Uvalde, Texas Rangers, DPS
Texas Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – A member of the Texas Rangers who was suspended following the Uvalde school shooting has been reinstated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a letter dated Friday from DPS Director Steven McCraw, Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was notified that he was “removed from suspended status” and allowed to return to his duties as a Texas Ranger in Uvalde County.

Kindell was suspended several months after the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. CNN reported in October 2022 that Kindell was among seven Texas Rangers under investigation by the law enforcement agency’s inspector general.

In his letter, McCraw said he changed his mind about the suspension based upon reviews of a Texas Ranger criminal investigation, the inspector general and the Uvalde County grand jury, which took no action against any DPS officers.

McCraw said that 38th Judicial District Attorney Christina Mitchell requested that Kindell be reinstated.

You can read the letter below:

