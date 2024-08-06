K-Pop group Seventeen coming to Frost Bank Center for ‘Right Here World Tour’

K-pop sensation group, Seventeen, will be performing two nights in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – K-pop group, SEVENTEEN, is coming to San Antonio as part of their world tour. San Antonio is the only stop in Texas on the tour, which is one of five stops throughout the U.S.

The boyband group will be performing “Right Here World Tour,” at the Frost Bank Center on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Seventeen has not toured in the U.S. since 2022.

Since then, the group has earned the title for best-selling K-pop album of all time, for their EP, FML. They also have made history becoming the first K-pop group to perform on the main Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival and they will headline Lollapalooza Berlin this year.

General tickets go on sale on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m., through the Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster.

Other stops across the U.S. include, Rosemont, Illinois, Belmont Park, New York, Oakland, California and Los Angeles, California.