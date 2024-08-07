95º
City of Boerne receiving $600,000 to improve 18 bridges across the city

More than $26.5 million in planning grants will help 18 states

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

City of Boerne water tower. (Christopher Shadrock, City of Boerne)

BOERNE, Texas – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that more than $26.5 million in planning grants will go toward improving bridges across the country. The City of Boerne will receive $600,000 for its Citywide Bridge Planning project.

The grant was made possible through the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Investment Program, which was created after President Joe Biden enacted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Through the grant, 18 states will receive money to improve bridges. In Texas, only Boerne and Houston will receive grants.

The City of Boerne’s Citywide Bridge Planning project money will help develop a comprehensive plan to address changes to safety, transportation and mobility challenges seen by 18 existing bridges in the city.

“The planning grants announced today will help states and communities prepare critical bridge projects for restoration or replacement before they fall into a state of disrepair,” said Shailen Bhatt, a federal highway administrator.

You can see the complete list of cities receiving grant money here.

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

