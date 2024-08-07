East Central ISD, Harlandale ISD teachers surprised with $40,000 in school supplies

SAN ANTONIO – The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County distributed $40,000 in school supplies to teachers in the East Central Independent School District and Harlandale Independent School Districts on Tuesday, according to a press release.

United Way volunteers and East Central High School cheerleaders and band both helped deliver their free school supplies in person at a press conference that took place at Honor Elementary.

Recommended Videos

The supplies were part of United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County’s annual Write Start Project.

The press release said in addition to the school supplies that educators at Honor Elementary received, the school also received a Project AWARE federal grant which will strengthen a partnership with Communities In Schools of San Antonio. The federal grant will provide and ensure mental and behavioral health services in the district for the next five years.

Speakers at Tuesday’s press conference included United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County CEO and President Chris Martin, ECISD Superintendent Roland Toscano, Communities In Schools of San Antonio CEO Jessica Weaver.

East Central ISD’s first day of class is on Wednesday.

READ MORE: