‘The Wizard of Oz’ on Ice coming to SA in April 2025

"The Wizard of Oz" on Ice comes to The Tobin Center on April 3, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Follow the yellow brick road to The Tobin Center for “The Wizard of Oz” on Ice in April 2025.

Professional skating champions will bring the beloved tale to life on ice. From Dorothy’s adventure down the yellow brick road to the encounters with the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion.

Choreography, interactive elements for the audience and visuals will be used throughout the performance, according to a press release.

“The Wizard of Oz” on Ice will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 3, 2025, at the H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Cir.

A Valero Sensory Friendly free performance will also be available at noon on April 3, 2025.

Tickets start at $29.50; all guests must have a ticket, regardless of age.

Tickets can be purchased online at The Tobin Center Box Office or by phone at 210-223-8624.