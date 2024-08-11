SAPD announces 10 arrests in connection with ‘street takeover’ groups spread out across West Side, Bexar County

The San Antonio Police Department said 10 people were arrested in connection with the street takeover events.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio police said its officers disbanded several attempted street takeovers on Saturday night.

Police Chief William McManus applauded law enforcement’s efforts — which included response by SAPD, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety — in a tweet Sunday morning.

“Last night, street takeover groups came to SA (San Antonio) were met by SAPD, DPS and BCSO,” McManus tweeted. “The results of their efforts: minimal disruption, several arrests (misd -- misdemeanors & fel -- felonies), (and) impounded vehicles.”

SAPD said its Streets Crimes Unit assisted DPS in a street takeover event when one vehicle was seen driving recklessly in an unspecified part of Bexar County. The vehicle attempted to evade law enforcement but instead blew a tire.

Officers said four arrests were made as a part of the traffic stop. Charges filed in the case include unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention vehicle, and public intoxication, the department said Sunday.

During another street takeover event on the West Side, another vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Latigo Drive and Harness Lane. After an officer pulled the driver over, SAPD said the suspect was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun and narcotics possession.

Authorities said eight vehicles were impounded as a result of the arrests.