Closed SAISD schools will serve as bus stops for students, district says

Pre-K students will now ride elementary school buses outfitted with built-in car seats, an SAISD official said.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District welcomes its students back to class on Tuesday, and some bus changes are expected.

The district said that a large number of its students will now attend a new school within the district following the closure of more than a dozen schools.

The closures were part of SAISD’s rightsizing plan, which they said will help streamline district resources more efficiently.

Those closed campuses will now serve as bus stops for students attending a new school, including most of the district’s pre-k students.

Nathan Graf, the senior executive director of transportation, said the parents and students are already familiar with the locations, making the campuses convenient for parents.

When those campuses closed, Graf said most of the district’s Pre-K Centers did, too. As a result, the district no longer has buses for pre-k students only.

Pre-K students will now ride the elementary school buses outfitted with built-in car seats.

“They’re little miniature car seats embedded into the bus seat. And then it has a little three-point seatbelt that goes around our kids”, Graf said.

To ease parents’ concerns, Graf said the elementary school buses that ride Pre-K students will have monitors on board. Also, Graf said parents will be reminded to fill out the district’s Pre-K Ridership form for their little bus riders if they have not already.