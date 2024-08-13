San Antonio to host DOD Warrior Games in 2026, 2028

EUSTIS, Virginia – The Department of Defense Warrior Games will be held in San Antonio in 2026 and 2028.

This is the first time Military City USA will host the Warrior Games, although the event was scheduled to take place here in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Warrior Games feature hundreds of wounded, ill and injured military service members and veterans who compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, and others as part of their recovery journeys.

“We’re excited to welcome the Department of Defense Warrior Games and recognize our wounded, ill or injured service members in Military City, USA, home of the DoD’s largest medical center,” said Jenny Carnes, president and CEO of San Antonio Sports. “San Antonio Sports’ mission is to transform our community through the power of sport. We know that this competition is about more than just athletics. We look forward to celebrating sport as a means of empowering individuals, giving confidence, strengthening community and being an integral part of the recovery journey.”

According to a news release, military paralympic adaptive sports programs help wounded service members and veterans build strength and endurance and draw inspiration from their teammates. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.