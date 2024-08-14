Our summer at KSAT: A crash course in news

SAN ANTONIO – This video is just a sample of the skills KSAT interns learned over the summer. They put their scriptwriting, video-editing, and on-camera skills into practice, working as a team to showcase their newfound knowledge and express their gratitude to the KSAT team. A special shout-out to Joy Presley, Mario Orellana, Ken Huizar, Ivan Herrera, Luis Cienfuegos, and Rooney. Thank you for your help in bringing this project to life!

About the KSAT intern experience

Throughout the summer, interns gained hands-on experience, asking questions and learning through practice alongside KSAT veterans.

While shadowing was a major part of news interns’ daily routine, they also helped with writing scripts and web stories, filming and providing feedback.

Meanwhile, in the weather department, the main focus was forecasting, making graphics, practicing on the green screen and writing articles. Learning how to share complicated technical information in easy-to-understand ways for audiences is key to this role.

Not only did interns practice behind the scenes, they also got the opportunity to be on camera. Practicing stand-ups, interviews and social media content helped build their resumes and confidence.

Meet the interns

Hope Boland – Weather intern

“I am from North Carolina but spent this summer in Texas as an intern with the KSAT Weather Authority team. After this, I will enter my senior year as a Meteorology major at Texas A&M University. Over the course of this summer, I’ve loved the chance to improve my scientific communication skills and apply what I’ve learned in school in front of a real green screen.”

Angelina D’Elia – News intern

“I was born and raised in Houston, Texas, and attend Trinity University in San Antonio. I will graduate in May 2025 with a double major in Communication and French and a Spanish minor. My favorite part of this experience was shadowing reporters and photographers. As an intern, it’s one of the most exciting parts. Plus, they have so much great advice to give!”

Max Bohannon – News intern

“I was born in San Antonio and attend Texas Tech University. In December 2024, I will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in Creative Media Industries and a certificate in Sports Media. What I loved about this internship was improving my writing and following reporters in real-life situations, something I would never have done without KSAT 12.”

Isabel Lara – Emma Bowen Fellow

“I was born in San Antonio, Texas, and raised in Coahuila, Mexico. I am currently a sophomore at the University of the Incarnate Word, pursuing a bachelor’s to master’s degree in communication arts with a focus in Multimedia Journalism, and will graduate in 2027. I am an Emma Bowen Fellow, back again at KSAT this summer. What I loved about this experience is that it was unique and significantly different from the summer of 2023 in a great way. My favorite part of this summer was creating a lot of social media content and writing for the KSAT en Español section.”

SUMMER 2024

Along with the knowledge they gained from this experience, interns formed relationships with many people on the KSAT team. Those anchors, reporters, producers, editors, meteorologists, managers, content gatherers, photojournalists and digital journalists patiently answered questions and offered advice.

As essential as the learning was to the internship, the KSAT family truly makes this program what it is.

So, from the interns to KSAT, thank you for this incredible experience!