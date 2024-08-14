Owners grieving after 2 dogs shot, killed on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two separate dog owners are grieving after their pets were seemingly shot and killed at random over the weekend.

“It’s so hard for me to see her go down like that,” said the owner of a two-year-old husky that was killed. “She was so sweet. She didn’t do anything to anybody.”

The husky’s owner asked to remain anonymous. She told us two-year-old Everest was outside a neighbor’s house that she would frequent to give and receive love.

San Antonio police said a home surveillance camera caught the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of West Mariposa around midnight on Aug. 10.

The video showed a dark mid-sized SUV driving slowly in front of the home. Two people inside the vehicle drove in front of the dog on the sidewalk, shot it, and took off.

An SAPD report said it’s assumed the shooter was in the right front passenger seat while another person was driving the vehicle.

The surveillance footage did not capture the license plate, according to the report.

San Antonio Police say the same night Everest was killed, another dog was shot and killed just a few blocks away in the 3200 block of Capitol Avenue.

“You’re here today, and you’re gone tomorrow because I truly love my dog, and I in a million years didn’t think I’m not going to have that chance tomorrow,” said the owner of a 4-month-old German Shepherd who wanted to stay anonymous

The owner says his puppy Rosie was behind their fence, lying in her favorite spot in the yard when a car came down the street and shot her.

Police believe the suspects in both dog shootings are the same people.

“He stayed in the area after he did that, he was plotting what he was going to do next, and it wasn’t escaping, it was who can I hurt next. It was really too easy. It’s almost like how long have you been doing this?” said Rosie’s owner.

Once found, the suspects face animal cruelty charges, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD at 210-207-4181.