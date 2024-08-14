TCEQ grants Guajolote Ranch opponents a contested case hearing

Opponents get initial victory in the battle to stop development in a project they fear could pollute the Edwards Aquifer

AUSTIN - Texas – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance and northwest Bexar County landowner Ann Toepperwein persuaded the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to grant a contested case hearing on the proposed Guajolote Ranch development.

The groups succeeded Wednesday morning when the San Antonio Water System and the cities of Helotes and Grey Forest failed after the state commission denied their request.

The development project was a major issue repeatedly brought up by those living in the proposed area during KSAT’s Know My Neighborhood: Scenic Loop/Helotes Creek episode in May.

The case centers around Florida-based home builder Lennar’s plan to build the Guajolote Ranch development.

The development calls for building thousands of homes on the property, owned by the Huntress family, in northwest Bexar County.

In addition to the homes, Lennar wants to build a wastewater treatment plant two miles north of Grey Forest.

Residents, landowners, and environmental groups were pushing back on the development because of the treatment plant. They fear that the plant will dump millions of gallons of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek and pollute the Trinity Glen Rose and Edwards aquifers.

Before the project can begin, developers need the TCEQ to grant a permit to build the water treatment plant.

Wednesday’s TCEQ granting of the contested case hearing is viewed as an initial victory by the project’s opponents. In addition to approving the hearing, the commission voted to have several issues highlighted by the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance (GEAA) go before the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH).

The SOAH is an independent state agency that employs administrative law judges and manages hearings in contested cases. The GEAA wanted the SOAH to address issues such as who will be the wastewater plant operator, the details regarding compliance with the odor control and abatement requirement, and the developer’s compliance plan with the state’s regionalization policy.

An exact date has yet to be set for the contested case hearing. When the SOAH receives a case, it has six months to set a hearing date. This hearing will ultimately determine whether or not the permit is approved.

