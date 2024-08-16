DNA evidence links unsolved murders in Austin, Bastrop

AUSTIN, Texas – DNA found in two unsolved homicide cases in Austin and Bastrop are a match, but they don’t reveal a suspect, police said.

The revelation was made during a news conference Wednesday by the Austin Police Department.

During the news conference APD provided an update on the June 24 homicide case in Austin.

ADP released surveillance video that shows a person of interest who was last seen with the victim, Alyssa Ann Rivera.

On Aug. 7, ADP found a DNA link in the homicide case of Rivera with that of the April 2018 homicide case in Bastrop County of Alba Jenisse Aviles, 28.

Aviles last seen leaving Club Caribe on Felter Lane in Austin, about three miles away from where Rivera was murdered, before her body was found in Bastrop County, the release said.

Both women appeared to have been sexually assaulted, according to a press release.

APD is urging anyone with any information to call 512-974-TIPS.