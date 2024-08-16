Hot Wells Middle School dealing with air conditioning issues, district says

Another San Antonio Independent School District campus is dealing with A/C issues

SAN ANTONIO – Another San Antonio Independent School District campus is dealing with air conditioning issues, the district confirmed.

Hot Wells Middle School, in the 400 block of Hot Wells Boulevard, had cooling issues Friday afternoon.

Before the district’s confirmation, KSAT had received multiple calls from frustrated parents about the issue.

The district said it had been working on fixing the school’s HVAC system, but a “separate catastrophic issue occurred.”

The district said it moved the students to the school’s gym to keep them cool.

Additionally, a district spokesperson said parents were informed about the issues and were welcome to pick up their children early. Otherwise, students will be regularly dismissed at the end of the day.

