Colonies North Elementary School construction to impact drop-off, pick-up for entire school year

Construction will take 15 months, district says

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: Education, Northside ISD, Traffic, Back To School

SAN ANTONIO – Families at Colonies North Elementary School are being asked to walk to campus this school year to help ease expected traffic problems due to ongoing construction.

Norma Farrell, principal at Colonies North, said the school building, constructed in the 1950s, was in great need of upgrades.

Half of the building was demolished at the start of summer vacation in preparation for construction. The new building will be completed in 15 months.

Students have been moved to portable classrooms for the school year. By the start of the next school year, Colonies North Elementary will have a new building, including new classrooms, a cafeteria, a gym, and offices.

There will be limited parking, so the school is asking parents to walk their children to school if they can.

The pickup process has also been moved to the bus loop area, and the bus pickup route has been changed to help ease congestion.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

